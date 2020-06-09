Oral P comes up with a master class inspired by philanthropy and charity work in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. It encourages you to be your brother’s keeper. You do not have to be a millionaire to give out charity. Every little helps. This song “Ajoro” from Oral P now proves he is not a one hit wonder with Folake. Oral P is here to stay and he is being touted as the new kid on the block.

Who is Oral P?

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Its funny how some talented artists are making waves on some top digital platform like Boomplay, Audiomack and Spotify but still remain an underground artist.

HOM sensation Oral P is one very talented artist who has been crunching the numbers on top digital platforms, doing better than some top artist in the entertainment industry.

Oral P’s ‘Folake‘ has been making waves on top radio stations and so many stations, he is just so unique with his style and the video of Folake has more than 70k views on Youtube. His new song Ajoro is already making waves on streaming platforms… Don’t be left out Listen and Enjoy the jam below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Also watch and Enjoy the official music video for ‘Ajoro‘ below

The post [Audio + Video] Oral P – “Ajoro” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

