[Audio + Video] Ola Ogrin – “Omologo”

2020 is a fire for fire year as “Ola Ogrin” seems to be relentless on his musical hustle and business and he drops a follow up track titled “OMOLOGO” a few weeks after dropping “Odumeje”.
‘Omologo‘ means ‘Glorious Child’ in which the song title gives maximum insights about his life journey from being raised from a humble beginning and glamorously flourishing from Grass to Grace.
Don’t sleep on this new song as you have one particular testimony currently surfacing in your life that you could eventually use ‘Omologo’ to exonerate.
‘Omologo‘ is produced/mixed and mastered by AjeOnDMix. Available on all digital stores HERE
Listen to the jam below
Visuals shot in Cyprus and directed by Olaide Kunleayo Visual, Watch and Enjoy below
