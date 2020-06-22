Categories
Music

[Audio + Video] Knevils – “Over Take” (@knevilsofficial)

Knevils - Over Take

Multi-talented Nigerian artiste, Knevils comes through with a brand new single dubbed “Overtake“.

Abel Onuche Emmanuel popularly known as Knevils hails from Kogi state. He is a final year student of Kogi State University studying Soil and Environmental Management. Being the last child from a family of 5, with a promising talent and mind blowing performance, this PsychoMind Entertainment (PME) signee is set to storm the industry with his PSYCHOTIC VIBES. Enjoy this beautiful piece he titles “OVER TAKE“.

LISTEN!

DOWNLOAD MP3

The new jam comes with a music video, watch below

Kindly follow him via his social media handles below

@knevilsofficial CC: @psychominds.ent 

