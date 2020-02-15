[Audio + Video] Enamel – “Gang” (Prod. Kiddominant)

MCE Entertainment Frontline Artist ‘ Enamel’ kicks off the year with a very catchy Afrobeat influenced song titled “Gang!“
“Gang” which was produced by one of the Nigerian biggest producers ‘ Kiddominant’ is such a chilled out vibe that sets you in a sing along mood.
Ararara Rorororo!! The Pokish Coroner ‘ Enamel’ is set to get 2020 rolling with back to back hits .
Watch the official music video for “Gang” performed by MCE Entertainment Frontline Artist, Enamel…
