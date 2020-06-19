Categories
[Audio + Video] Blaizman – “Higher”

Blaizman Higher

BLAIZMAN is out with a new single titled ‘HIGHER‘.

BLAIZMAN is an acronym for “Black is a Zealous Man“. He is a fast rising Nigerian music artiste managed by 1605 Studios – A brand and talent management company.

Higher” by Blaizman is a dope inspirational song with a melodious reggae feel produced by Deyon.

This is definitely a hit song! and a great follow up to his last single ‘Closer’, that is still receiving airplay across all media platforms. Listen!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Video director: DirectorTyla, Watch and Enjoy below

 

Kindly follow him on Twitter & Instagram: @iamblaizman for more updates

