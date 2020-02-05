[Audio + Video] Ajaeze – “No Know”

This one is a jam by Ajaeze Onu. Ajaeze follows up his latest song “Dejavu” with another mesmerizing visual and addictive audio with a very relatable experience: ‘having a crush on a person that you see on tv or social media‘. The Ibe is entitled “No Know”.

The interesting twist in this plot that Ajaeze puts into play is that we all have probably even experienced that one night whereby we have a dream about our crush and all of our fantasies seemingly come true within the dream and it feel so real! Don’t miss a second of the audio and visuals,

Do not miss a second of the visuals and audio for “No Know” by Ajaeze right here on TooXclusive.com

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ajaeze-No-Know.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Video Directed by Ajaeze Onu

Cinematography by AchiFilmz & Director Ugly… Is A Must Watch, don’t miss it! Enjoy below

