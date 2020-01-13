AUDIO MONEY? Bobrisky Says His Bae Promised To Give Him N36m

Self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky is elated after his mystery ‘bae‘ promised to give the staggering sum of $100,000 which is equivalent to 36 million naira.

The Nigerian transgender took to his social media account to share the exciting news with his fans.

The male cross-dresser wrote;

“Bae said he is giving me worth over $100,000 tomorrow haaaaa guys abi am dreaming nii. Can someone wake me up. $100,000 in Naira is like 36,000,000. Guys stay glued to see it tomorrow.” Hopefully, it doesn’t turn to be a hoax on Monday.

