Aubamayeng Finally Speaks On Arsenal Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken about his contract situation at Arsenal as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Gunners’ skipper is entering the final year of his contract, and could well leave the club this summer.

Arsenal chiefs are keen not to lose their star man for nothing next year, but Aubameyang has not signed fresh terms.

The 30-year-old has now suggested the ball is still in Arsenal’s court, if they are keen to hand him a long-term deal.

He told French outlet Telefoot: “I haven’t recently received a proposition but of course there have been discussions with the club.

“It’s them [the club] who have the keys and for them to do their work.

“Afterwards we will see what happens.”

Aubameyang is believed to be demanding a salary increase to bring his wage closer to that of the club’s top earner Mesut Ozil, who is on a £350,000-per-week deal.

Arsenal have been keen to avoid agreeing to deals of that size as Ozil’s wage is often a difficult obstacle in negotiations with other players.

Aaron Ramsey left the club on a free last summer after opting to move to Juventus, where he was offered £220,000-per-week – a figure Arsenal were unable to match.

However, like Ramsey, Aubameyang has more pressing concerns than just the financial package on offer.

This will likely be the last big contract of his career, but for him a key issue is whether the club can match his ambitions of playing in the Champions League and fighting for major honours.

Arsenal are struggling to qualify for the competition next season, and it is unclear to what extent they will invest in their playing squad over the summer transfer window – something Aubameyang is clearly taking into account.

“It is a turning point in my career,” he added. “I have been very frank with everyone. It will be of course a very difficult decision to make.

“It is possibly the most important decision of my career. But so far nothing has been decided.”

