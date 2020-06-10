Atletico Madrid Set To Allow Real Madrid To Play Home Games At Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is prepared to allow Real Madrid to make use of Wanda Metropolitano for their home games in the Los Blancos’ remaining home fixtures of the season.

The La Liga is expected to kick-off this weekend and Real Madrid will host Eibar on Sunday and with the current restricting of the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid will not play their remaining fixtures on their home turf.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed that Real Madrid will play their remaining home games at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano while the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is being redeveloped.

With the recent development in Spain and few fans are allowed to watch football from the stands, it means Real Madrid could opt to play in a bigger ground to accommodate more fans and Cerezo is keen to open the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their local rivals to use.

Real Madrid once allowed Atletico Madrid to use the Santiago Bernabeu in their first matchday in the 1996/97 season.

“Would I rent out the Wanda? I’m going to take off my mask to answer you,” Cerezo began in an appearance with the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

“Let there be no doubt that we’re at the disposition of Real Madrid.”

“It wouldn’t be the first time,” added Martinez-Almeida, an Atletico fan.

“[Atletico played] the first matchday of the [1996/97] season at the Bernabeu because the [Estadio Vicente] Calderon was under construction work.

“It’s happened before and therefore, if the club has no problem with it, the fans won’t either.”

SOURCE:- fcnaija

