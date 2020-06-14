At 2AM, I Received A Call That Shattered My Life – Pastor Ighodalo Speaks About His Wife’s Death

Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, said he received a call that shattered his life at about 2am today June 14.

He said this while officiating at the funeral of Biola Okoya’s son, Deji, this morning.

Pastor Ituah spoke about life and how fickle it is. He said if anyone had told him that ”this is how today would be, he would have said it is not possible.”

Ibidun died inside her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state in the early hours of today June 14.

