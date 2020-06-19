Aston Villa Vs Chelsea: Team News, Head To Head, Probable Lineups And Predictions

Chelsea will take a trip to Villa Park to play relegation strugglers Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League as Frank Lampard’s men aim to fight for the three points to maintain the top four slot while the Villas would aim to put a challenge to avoid relegation this season.

TEAMS NEWS:

ASTON VILLA:

Aston Villa welcome John McGinn back for their game against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening after he fractured his ankle in December and looked set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

CHELSEA:

Chelsea will miss the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, manager Frank Lampard will also miss the services of Jorginho who is serving the second of a two-match suspension.

HEAD TO HEAD:

Both teams have played 142 times, with 59 wins for Chelsea and Aston has 51 wins while 32 of those matches ended in a draw.

Chelsea boast an impressive record against the Midlands-based side, with five consecutive victories since Villa’s 1-0 success back in March 2014.

The overall head-to-head record is a much closer race, with Chelsea winning 63 times and Villa prevailing on 57 occasions, with 34 draws.

This will be Chelsea’s first visit to Villa Park since the 2015/16 campaign when they came away with a 4-0 victory.

RECENT FORM

ASTON VILLA:

Relegation battlers Aston Villa is keen on surviving the relegation battle, The Villas drew their last match against Sheffield United in the midweek, they are yet to record a win in their last five games.

CHELSEA:

Lampard’s men won their last two games in the Premier League before the lockdown, Chelsea is battling for the top four finish and could go all the way to retain the fourth position or climb further in the Premier League table.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS:

ASTON VILLA:

Nyland, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish.

CHELSEA:

Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham.

PREDICTION:

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea.

source:- fcnaija

