Assault: Relations of patient beat, strip doctor naked

Relations of a patient went wild in Abuja on Wednesday, beating up and stripping a female doctor naked following the death of the patient.

It is the latest in the series of assault of medical personnel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to Dr. Roland Aigbovo, the President of FCT Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Aigbovo, in a statement in Abuja, decried the increasing rate at which the lives of medical personnel are being threatened by relations of patients in the FCT.

He said: “It has been estimated that recently, no fewer than six health workers, especially doctors and nurses, have been assaulted by patient’s relatives in FCT hospitals.

“The recent victim being a female doctor who was stripped naked by relatives of a patient, who died three days ago.

He said the attack was based on purported mismanagement of the patient, who was said to have died from a chronic medical condition.

“The perpetrators of this act had earlier threatened to kill the doctor for refusing to transfuse the patient with blood for which the doctor explained was not necessary.

“The doctor had also explained to the relatives that blood transfusion could complicate the patient’s condition.”

He said the suspects were currently in detention at the Maitama Police Station, Abuja, and would be charged to court.

The FCT President asked the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) to beef up security in health facilities to end all forms of assault on health workers.

