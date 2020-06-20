Ashir Sharif Released After Pressure From CNG

The leader of Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) Nastura Ashir Sharif [/b]has been released 48 hours after his arrest in Katsina for [b]leading peaceful protest against killings in the north.

CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement said Sharif was released following the pressure from the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, international media and among others.

He said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees has today been freed from a two-day police captivity.

“He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits.

“We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

“We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring.

“We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.

“We urge authorities to endeavour to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic corner stones for civilized democracy,” Suleiman pleaded.

Source:- Thenationonline

