Music

Asap Hussle - "BAKA"

Tseke Oritsemeyiwa Kelly aka ASAP HUSSLE, born and raised in the Delta state and now based in Lagos Nigeria, He has decided to come and stay in the industry with his first new single titled “BAKA

Let’s not hype it yet, check the song and feel the vibe..


DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow on Instagram, @asaphussle
Twitter – @asaphussletweet 

