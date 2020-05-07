Tseke Oritsemeyiwa Kelly aka ASAP HUSSLE, born and raised in the Delta state and now based in Lagos Nigeria, He has decided to come and stay in the industry with his first new single titled “BAKA“

Let’s not hype it yet, check the song and feel the vibe..



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Asap-Hussle-BAKA.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow on Instagram, @asaphussle

Twitter – @asaphussletweet

The post Asap Hussle – “BAKA” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

