Arteta Slams Arsenal Players Over ‘Unacceptable’ Defeat

It is not sure Mikel Arteta will have a sound sleep this weekend after watching his team first lost haplessly to Manchester City and then inexplicably to Brighton.

While one may excuse the Gunners that they have inferior superpower compared to Manchester City no excuse will be tenable for the Londoners to justify Saturday’s loss at the Amex Stadium.

It is thus not surprising that Arteta has ripped into his Arsenal players for their “unacceptable” performance in today’s 2-1 defeat away at Brighton.

The Gunners suffered their second defeat in the space of four days on the south coast, despite Nicolas Pepe firing them in front with a terrific effort 20 minutes from time.

Lewis Dunk brought the home side level seven minutes later, before Neal Maupay converted a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

And in his post-match interview with BT Sport, Arteta furiously insisted his side “don’t compete”.

“It’s a very difficult one to take, because it’s unacceptable the way we lost the game,” he said.

“The fact that we missed so many chances, the fact that we gave them the first goal and we didn’t compete in the second goal.

“There’s a lot of things that they done really well, but we don’t compete.

“At this level you cannot give the goals that we give away. It’s impossible.

“I know that we are a very, very young team, and in the Premier League you make two mistakes like this – it’s goals.

“And we can’t accept that.”

With this latest defeat, the chances of Arsenal playing European football next season has dwindled further as they on 40 points after 30 games.

source:- fcnaija

