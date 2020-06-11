Arteta On Guardiola Reunion: It Will Be Strange But Very Special For Me

Mikel Arteta is looking forward to facing his former boss when Arsenal take on Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Arsenal coach worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City for 18 months before taking the job at the Emirates Stadium in December.

“It is going to be strange, I cannot deny that,” Arteta said about facing Guardiola on Sky Sports.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“I know everybody there and I spent four magnificent years with those players and with that club.

“But I am really excited as well.

“I can’t wait to start competing and do what we love most which is to play football.

“It is going to be very special for me but I am looking forward to it.”

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

