Arteta Confident Nigerian Midfielder Will Commit Future To Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is confident that Bukayo Saka will commit his long-term future to the club.

The midfielder has failed to agree a new deal with the club with fans fearing that the player who is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England may leave the Emirates at the end of the current season.

But Arteta has come out to quell those fears and assured that the player will sign a new deal with Arsenal.

“I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo very shortly,” said Arsenal’s head coach, who takes his side to Southampton on Thursday night.

“The communications between the club, agents and the family has been going on for months and is very fluent.

“The player and family knows how much trust I have in him. I think he is just showing that every week and his consistency level is getting better and better.

“I’m so excited with the young players that we have. They just need the right environment around them to explode and Bukayo is doing that even in difficult circumstances which is even more merit for him.”

