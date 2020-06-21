Arsenal Star Risks FA Ban

More woes are lurking around for Arsenal as they continue what may turn to be their worse season ever.

The latest report from England suggests Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be facing an FA charge and potential ban after grabbing Brighton and Hove Albion’s match-winner Neal Maupay by the throat in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Amex.

The ugly incident played out after Guendouzi had a running battle with Maupay who was accused by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno of causing his knee injury which led to him being stretchered off.

Leno, who is now facing a lengthy lay-off with a serious knee ligament injury, pointed the finger at Maupay after he pushed him and caused him to land awkwardly.

Football Association chiefs are waiting to see whether the row is included in referee Martin Atkinson’s report before deciding if they will take action.

The FA could still step in even if it was not seen and take retrospective action by charging Guendouzi which could lead to a fine and suspension.

But it would seem highly likely that Guendouzi gets charged unless Atkinson says he saw the incident and decided not to take action.

Under the FA’s fast track process, Guendouzi could even be banned before Thursday’s trip to Southampton.

With back-to-back defeats in their two games after the league restart, Arsenal will need to be up and doing to avoid the heartache of completing missing out on European football next season.

source:- fcnaija

