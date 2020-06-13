Arsenal ‘Set To Win Race To Sign Upamecano After Leipzig Inform Milan Of Move’

RB Leipzig have informed AC Milan that Arsenal are set to win the race to sign defender Dayot Upamecano, according to reports.

The French centre-back has attracted interest from the biggest names in Europe including Manchester United and Bayern Munich after a stellar season in the Bundesliga.

Serie A giants Milan have also registered their interest in Upamecano in their bid to find a long-term partner for captain Alessio Romagnoli, with Sevilla loanee Simon Kjaer’s future at San Siro beyond the end of the season uncertain.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

But according to Tuttosport, Milan have been informed by Bundesliga outfit Leipzig that the 21-year-old is set to make a move to the north London outfit.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta’s side have ‘snatched an agreement’ with their German counterparts despite the defender being on Ralf Rangnick’s list.

Reports in Italy claim the current Leipzig head of football is set to take over from current Milan boss Stefano Pioli at the end of the season, and was therefore preparing to raid Julian Nagelsmann’s side with a bid for Upamecano.

The report comes after Nagelsmann admitted that the 21-year-old has become distracted by talk of an exit from the Red Bull Arena.

The defender was sent off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Paderborn and was consequently suspended for Friday night’s 2-0 win at Hoffenheim.

‘He is an incredible bull. He defends a lot of things away, even if he is too late,’ Nagelsmann said in his pre-match press conference.

‘Upa knows himself he is not playing at the top of his game right now. He is a young guy who is rumoured to be associated with top clubs.

‘It is normal for him to have weaker phases,’ he added.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

