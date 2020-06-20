Arsenal Bad Away Record Continue As Late Maupay Strike Stuns Gunners At Brighton

Arsenal bad away record continue as late Neal Maupay strike stuns Gunners in Brighton 2-1 win at Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Nicolas Pepe had fired the Gunners into a deserved lead with a superb curling shot with just over 20 minutes to go, but Lewis Dunk scrambled an equaliser over the line from close range to set up a barnstorming finish.

Maupay’s winner was a sucker punch to the Gunners, who have now lost back-to-back games since the Premier League returned – results that surely make a late run to Champions League qualification very unlikely.

They may also have to navigate the rest of the season without goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who was stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his ankle in the first half.

The result sees Arsenal stay two point behind Tottenham while Brighton stay in 15th position, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

