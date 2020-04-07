Arsenal And Two Other Premier League Clubs Join The Race To Sign Real Madrid Attacker

Arsenal and two other Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

James seems to be surplus to requirement at Real Madrid and Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has identified him as one of the players who will be sold at the end of the season.

The Colombian joined Real Madrid in 2014 from AS Monaco after a brilliant season with the Ligue 1 outfit and a good outing with the Colombian national team in the World Cup of 2014 in Brazil.

The Colombian attacker has not hit the required height in the past seasons, he was sent on loan to Bayern Munich he also failed to impress and upon his return to Real Madrid at the start of the season his performance has been consistent.

The report in Marca says that Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are interested in taking him to England.

Real Madrid is prepared to listen to offer this time as they aim to shift out tired legs at the Santiago Bernabeu.

