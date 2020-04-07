‘Arrest soldiers who threatened to rape Warri women’

From Elo Edremoda, Warri

Rights lawyer, Edward Brisibe, has demanded that the Nigerian Army parade two soldiers who threatened to rape and infect Warri women with the HIV disease in a viral video. The lawyer also asked that the duo be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The soldiers, in the video while reacting to last Thursday’s purported attack on soldiers following a protest on the killing of Joseph Pessu in Warri, threatened to molest women in the state.

The army authorities in a series of tweets on their Twitter handle, said the soldiers were arrested at the 9 Brigade, Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos state, adding that it will not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of its personnel.

Questioning the claims of the army on their arrest, the lawyer accused the Nigerian Army of “hurriedly trying to save face” following the “shameful disposition of its personnel.”

“In as much as I would like to applaud the military authorities for claiming to arrest those recalcitrants they armed with assault rifles under the guise of being soldiers, they should also parade the soldiers and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

“The acts of these soldiers go a long way to show the brutish disposition of the average Nigerian soldier in the Niger Delta region, especially in regards to the molestation of locals and burning down of houses in Bilabiri community of Bayelsa State.

“The Nigeria Army has a penchant for defending the irregularities of its personnel under the guise of court-martial without these rebellious soldiers being prosecuted by the police as required by law.

“It should not just issue statements claiming to arrest the soldiers in the video, but the army should do the needful by parading them and handing them over to the police for prosecution.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

