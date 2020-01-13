Army wipes tears off centenarian’s face

The Nigerian Army, led by Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, through the 6 Division in the Niger Delta, has made a monarch to smile again at the closing of Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 in Rivers State, writes Southsouth Bureau Chief BISI OLANIYI.

In early November 2019, around 2 a.m., hoodlums invaded the unfenced palace of the over 100-year-old Nye-Nwe-Ali Elele, Eze Jonathan Amadi, at Elele-Alimini in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, burning his brand new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a Toyota Landcruiser Prado VX, and also destroyed part of the palace, while attempting to kill the monarch, but for the quick intervention of soldiers of 6 Division of Nigerian Army.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai showed special interest in the attack of his “father,” while being determined to get to the root of the matter, to serve as a deterrent to other criminally-minded persons.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo, who is also the Land Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), immediately visited Elele-Alimini and the palace, since the division covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta States in the hitherto volatile Niger Delta region, with the hoodlums subsequently arrested and “neutralised.”

Through the intervention of COAS, the palace was renovated, repainted, fenced and with a befitting gate provided, while the burnt SUV was replaced with the same colour of expensive and brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado VX car, at the closing of Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 in Rivers State at Elele-Alimini on January 11 this year, which was rounded off with a medical outreach.

Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 was simultaneously kicked off in Rivers state on October 25, 2019, with a medical outreach at Rumuokoro-Port Harcourt in Obio/Akpor LGA and at Bolo in Ogu/Bolo LGA, which was also to stem criminal activities in the Niger Delta, thereby ensuring peace and stability, with assurance that soldiers would not molest or inconvenience law-abiding citizens, in view of the Nigerian Army being a professionally-responsive organisation.

The exercise crocodile smile 4 was also kicked off in the three other states (Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom) of 6 division’s area of responsibility.

The highly-excited monarch of Elele-Alimini, who was coronated in 2010, in his response to the honour done him by the Nigerian army, said: “I am one hundred per cent happy. I feel happier than any of you. I will continue to be happy. God will continue to protect and bless the Chief of Army Staff and his officers/men.”

One of the beneficiaries of the medical outreach, Mrs. Ruth Samuel, described the exercise as timely and beneficial, while urging the soldiers to return very soon to Elele-Alimini for similar outreach.

Another beneficiary, James Obuah, noted that the medical outreach was very good, especially to help the poor people to be healthy.

Spokesman of Elele-Alimini, Chief Mike Elechi, in his remarks, described the attack on the king’s palace and burning of the monarch’s vehicle as barbaric and condemnable.

Elechi said: “The attack on the palace happened in early November 2019. In the wake of where people of communities tried to take their security in their own hands, HRM Eze Jonathan Amadi approved the setting up of internal security in Elele-Alimini.

With the setting up of the internal security, some miscreants sponsored some of the bad boys, that with the monarch setting up the internal security, his house and other valuable property should be burnt. The attack happened around 2 a.m.

The burnt SUV was parked in front of the palace, by the king’s window. If there was no quick intervention by the military, the bad boys would have also burnt the monarch in the palace.

“Since the GOC of 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo, visited the palace and the community, and he brought a special message from the Chief of Army Staff, Elele-Alimini is one of the peaceful communities in Rivers State.

Elele-Alimini has come back to its normal situation and we commend the military and the COAS, who has been a friend of the community. Lt.-Gen. Buratai is like a son to HRM. We specially laud the COAS for sending the Action General (Agugo), who came to Elele-Alimini and he did the needful.

HRM is well and healthy. The confidence he lost has been restored. Elele-Alimini is now calm and peaceful. We are happy about the intervention of COAS. This is also the second time in three years that the medical outreach is coming to Elele-Alimini. The initiative is quite commendable.

“The youths of Elele-Alimini should support the peace initiative. If the COAS, who is from a far place, could realise the importance of our king, the bad boys who ventured into burning the monarch’s vehicle and destroying his palace should have a change of heart, because their action is very bad. If COAS could intervene in assisting HRM, what would he tell Lt.-Gen. Buratai, on behalf of the youths of the community, that he would not take immediate action on?”

Spokesman of Elele-Alimini also stated that the king staying this long (over 100 years) was the blessing of God, while describing him as a very humble and humane person.

Elechi noted that the ancient community’s traditional ruler is a very intelligent leader, still very strong and he would not hurt anybody, while stressing that it was quite unfortunate that the bad boys of Elele-Alimini allowed the devil to use them, but noted that the problem was not peculiar to the community or Rivers state, but obtainable throughout Nigeria.

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Samuel Nwanosike, while speaking at the king’s palace, also hailed the Nigerian army, COAS and the GOC for their love for Elele-Alimini, the people and their monarch.

Nwanosike said: “I give God all the glory for this day. What the Nigerian Army has shown is that it has given a human face to Exercise Crocodile Smile 4.

With the activities, the people’s confidence has been boosted. The Nye-Nwe-Ali of Elele is our father. He is the symbol of authority as a people. When we look at him, he gives us hope that we can strive to live better in our society.

“What the Nigerian Army has done is to restore confidence in the people of Elele-Alimini. The security agencies in Nigeria have made sure that Ikwerre Local Government is a peaceful place for people to live and do business. We are excited. That is why I will always support the Nigerian Army. People of Ikwerre LGA appreciate the efforts of officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

“I am informing the hoodlums, who are bent on perpetrating evils in Ikwerre LGA, that they have no hiding place and they have only one option, which is to surrender and live peacefully with our people or to stay away from our communities, because we are peace-loving people.”

The GOC, who is the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, took over on November 18, 2019 from Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, who is now the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Maj.-Gen. Agugo said: “The Nigerian Army is striving to restore the dignity of HRM, which the hoodlums tried to destroy. The hoodlums met their waterloo. We apprehended all of them at the right time and they were neutralised.

We did not stop at getting the perpetrators, the COAS, as part of the Exercise Crocodile Smile 4, also directed the replacement of the burnt car. We refurbished the palace, which we also fenced, with a befitting gate added. So that access into the palace will be restricted, unlike what it was before, that the hoodlums just came in and burnt the vehicle.

“Nigerian Army is completely committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians. The Nigerian Army is also completely committed to the wellbeing of the people in Nigerian communities, especially the persons who represent the unity of the communities and by extension, the unity of Nigeria.

“Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 involved security operations against kidnapping, oil theft, militancy and all forms of criminality. It also involved projects to improve civil-military relations, in all our areas of responsibility. One of such projects is that when we see icons of the society, who are symbols of unity and progress, and we see things that can make them come out of distress, we do them, like renovating their houses and replacing some of their facilities.

“HRM Eze Jonathan O.G. Amadi is very special to the Nigerian Army family. Some hoodlums, who realised that the king represents legality and stands against criminality, having been cooperating with the security agencies and ensuring that criminals in the community are identified and dealt with, but they (criminals) came to attack his palace and burnt his car, which put HRM in distress. In our security operations, we have already handled the criminals, because all of them were rounded up and neutralised.

“What was left was to restore the confidence, dignity and happiness of the monarch, which amounted to restoring the dignity of the people of Elele-Alimini. I was so overjoyed when HRM insisted that he wanted to be driven round the community.

I was earlier told that the king was not always coming out of the palace, because of his old age, but seeing me, he walked out of the palace by himself and he entered the new vehicle. We decided to grant his request of driving him round the community. You can see thousands of people, who have come to celebrate with and identify with HRM.”

The GOC also disclosed that the medical outreach included the mobile dental clinic, pharmacy, laboratory, consultancy and other medical facilities/supplies, stressing that the only set of people not on the ground was the surgical team.

He said he was so happy that the people of Elele-Alimini were out and appreciating the efforts of the officers and men of the Nigerian army.

Maj.-Gen. Agugo stated that the people of Elele-Alimini had been very wonderful and cooperating with the Nigerian army, especially in giving information to stop all forms of criminality, while specially thanking them and admonishing other Nigerians to emulate them.

