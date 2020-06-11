Army Vows To Track And Destroy BHT/ISWAP Terrorists, Bandits

The Nigerian Army says it is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in which suspected retreating Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists with a few sleeper cells within communities ambushed and killed innocent women and children in Faduma Koloram village, Gubio LGA of Borno State.

In a communique by its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, the army revealed that already a large contingent of military personnel have been drafted in the general area to track and apprehend or neutralize the perpetrators.

Colonel Musa’s statement further noted that the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been mandated to enhance security, dominate the area and reassure the affected communities of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protect the population.

In a similar vein, the army said it is not unaware of the banditry incidents recorded in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States, adding that it has obtained intelligence which suggest that some bandits are shifting base and venting their anger on hapless citizens because of the ongoing operations in Katsina State.

The army also stated that while it sympathizes with fellow Nigerians and the good people of Borno, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States in particular, on the unfortunate incidents, it would like to assure all Nigerians of its unrelenting efforts in engaging with communities to rid the society of any and all remnants of the criminal elements.

“We would like to state further that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, sister service, other security agencies and the affected States governments, will make efforts to clear all known bandits hideouts in those states as more troops are being mobilized as directed by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“We would also like to assure that these types of heinous crimes will not go unpunished and will not be allowed anywhere in our country,” the communique stated in parts.

Through its spokesman, the army reiterate that it is committed to investigating the circumstances of the callous attacks by desperate Boko Haram criminals and the bandits on innocent civilians.

The army further stated that it would ensure that appropriate action is taken to mitigate against any future incidents.

While thanking Nigerians for their understanding, the army implored all to continue to support and cooperate with the troops as they carry out their duties.

