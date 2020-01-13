Army urges personnel to redouble efforts

Our Reporter

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, Maj.-Gen Faruq Yahaya, has advised its personnel to redouble efforts and achieve more results and accolades in 2020.

Yahaya spoke at the weekend at the annual West African Social Activities (WASA) at Ribadu Cantonment Kaduna.

The GOC noted that 2019 was a successful year for the division, during which all training directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and that of the GOC were implemented satisfactorily.

“We have conducted several operations and exercises with a lot of successes.

“We have challenges in other areas, which we have worked on. With the support, guidance and direction of the COAS, we have been able to do all and have severally been commended for achieving results.

“We were lucky to host the COAS’ first quarter annual conference, which was combined with combat arm training week at the beginning of the year and was adjudged very successful,” he said.

Yahaya said the division had hosted the grand finale of the COAS conference last December, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and was equally adjudged as one of the most successful events ever held.

The GOC said the division participated in the Nigerian Army small arms championship in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where it came first in the championship and collected prizes in all the events.

“For us in the division, it was a well accomplished year. That’s why we can’t afford to have anything less this year.”

A former GOC of the division, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Jokotola (retd.), lauded the division’s contribution to the success of the 2019 general elections in its area of responsibility.

“The fact that there was no crisis in 1 Division area of responsibility before, during and after the elections is a testimony to the dedication to duty of personnel of the division,” he said. Jokotola noted that the division was involved in operations to rid areas under it of bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

“These efforts have facilitated an environment where socio-economic activities now readily thrive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that there were cultural displays by different ethnic groups in the country during the social event, and awards were later presented to individuals who excelled in their various units in 2019.

