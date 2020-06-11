Army Reacts To Borno, Katsina Attack: ‘We’ll Punish Those Behind These Killings

The Nigerian Army says it is saddened by the attack on Faduma Koloram village in Gubio local government area of Borno state.Over 70 people were killed Tuesday when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the village.

While visiting the scene of the attack, Babagana Zulum, governor of the state called on the military to intensify efforts in its fight against the insurgents.

Sagir Musa, army’s spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday said troops have been drafted in the area to track and apprehend the insurgents.

He also said efforts are also ongoing to get rid of bandits in some states in the north-west.

“The Nigerian army is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in which suspected retreating Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists with a few sleeper cells within communities ambushed and killed innocent women and children in Faduma Koloram village, Gubio LGA of Borno state,” the statement read.

“Already a large contingent of military personnel have been drafted in the general area to track and apprehend or neutralize the perpetrators. We have also mandated the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE to enhance security, dominate the area and reassure the affected communities of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protect the population.

“The Nigerian army equally notes with great concern about banditry incidents in some parts of the north western part of the county across Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states. It has come to our knowledge that some bandits are shifting base and venting their anger on hapless citizens because of the ongoing operations in Katsina state.

“While we sympathize with fellow Nigerians and the good people of Borno, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states in particular, on these unfortunate incidents, we would like to assure all of our unrelenting effort in engaging with communities to rid our society of any and all remnants of these criminal elements.

“We would like to state further that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Nigerian Air Force, sister service, other security agencies and the affected States governments, will make efforts to clear all known bandits hideouts in those states as more troops are being mobilized as directed by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.”

The army added that it is committed to investigate the circumstances of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits on innocent civilians.In the past weeks, the military had recorded successes in its fight against the insurgents.

