Armed Men Attack, ‘Matchet’ Policemen On Duty, Cart Away Arms In Delta

Suspected armed men have attacked, matcheted and injured some Policemen and carted away their arms in Asaba, the Capital of Delta State, Nigeria.

The Policemen were said to be on “Routine stop and search duty” when the incident occurred on Friday, January 10, DAILY POST can report.

The armed men who had laid an ambush in the area inflicted serious injuries on the Policemen before carting away their rifles.

It was learnt that the injured Policemen are being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri.

CP Inuwa said:-

An incident was reported about two Policemen who were matcheted by armed men. It was on Friday the incident occurred.

“They(armed men) also carted away arms but we are doing everything possible to recover the arms as well as to arrest the suspects. “

