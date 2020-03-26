Arik, Dana airlines suspend operations

Nigerian airlines, Arik Air and Dana Airline have suspended scheduled commercial flight operations.

Arik Air on Wednesday announced a temporarily suspension of all scheduled commercial flight operations effective 23:00hrs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The management of the airline took this decision in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to its valued customers and staff, and hopes to resume services as soon as feasible.

Customers who have confirmed tickets were advised that they could still use their tickets when the airline resumes flight operations. Such tickets could also be modified at no extra charge.

Roy Iloegbu, CEO, Arik Air, said, “The safety and well-being of our valued customers is paramount at this period of health emergency. We implore everyone to keep safe and abide by all directives issued by governmental authorities.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this suspension may have caused our customers.”

Captain Ilegbodu added that Arik Air would be available to support government emergency, humanitarian and charter flight requests during the period of suspension of air transport operation.

Also, Dana Airline said it closed down operation temporarily in "response to the recent developments on Covid-19, and the need to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the Covid-19 in our dear country." It said the airline had suspended flight operations for the next 14 days effective midnight 25th March 2020. " Recently, there has been a huge decline in the passenger figures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and considering the need to avoid piling unnecessary costs at this difficult time, we had to take this huge decision in the interest of the industry, staff , customers and our nation. "While we apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on affected flights, we wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication," the airline stated.

