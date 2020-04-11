Categories
News

Arch Bishop Benjamin Protests Against 5G On The Street (Video)

Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries International has led a protest against the launch of 5G network in Nigeria.

The Archbishop who backed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on his comment of 5G network and Coronavirus being part of the Antichrist’s plan for a One World Order, stated that the Nigerian government must desist from making policies that will harm citizens of the country.

The cleric also disclosed that he has already sent a letter on the emergence of 5G network to President Buhari.

