Appeal Court Upholds Oshiomhole’s Suspension

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
An FCT High Court had on March 4 granted an application by six members of the APC in Edo State suspending Oshiomhole from office.
A three member panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that Oshiomhole’s appeal challenging his suspension was unmeritorious.
Source:- Daily Trust
