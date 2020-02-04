Categories
Appeal Court Creates Four More Divisions, Posts Justice

The Court of Appeal has created four new divisions to bring the administration of justice closer to the people
Following this, the court’s President, Justice Z.A. Bulkachuwa, has approved new posting for Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The new divisions of the Court are: Asaba, Kano, Gombe, and Awka. Justice Bulkachuwa approved the posting of Justices of the Court as follows:

Abuja Headquarters Justice Z. A. Bulkachuwa – President
Lagos Division: Justice M.L. Garba- Presiding, others are Justice J.S. Ikyegh, Justice O. F Ogbuiya, Justice T. Abubakar, Justice U.A. Ogakwu, Justice J.Y. Tukur, Hon Justice G.O. Kolawole, Hon Justice E. Tobi
Kaduna Division: Justice A. H. Mukhtar- Presiding, Justice 0.0. Daniel-Kalio, Justice O.A. Adefope-Okojie, Ibadan Division: Justice J.0. Bada -Presiding, Justice H.S. Tsammani, Justice N. Okoronkwo, Justice F.A. Ojo

Enugu Division: Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem – Presiding, Justice M.N. Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, Justice A.S. Umar

Benin Division: Justice H.M. Ogunwumiju- Presiding, Justice S.C. Oseji, Justice T.O. Awotoye, Justice M.A.A. Adumein, Justice T. Akomolafe-Wilson, Justice B. A. Georgewill

Jos Division: Justice A.G. Mshelia- Presiding, Justice T.Y. Hassan, Justice M.N. Oniyangi, Justice B.M. Ugo

Port Harcourt Division: Justice A.A.B. Gumel – Presiding, Justice I.0. Akeju, Justice I. Jombo-Ofo, Justice B. B. Aliyu, Justice A.M. Lamido

Abuja Division: Justice A. Aboki – Presiding, Justice A. Jauro, Justice S.J. Adah, Justice P.O. Ige, Justice E. Agim, Justice Y. Nimpar, Justice M. B Idris

Calabar Division: Justice M.A. Owoade –Presiding, Justice P. M. Ekpe, Justice U. Onyemenam
Justice M.L. Shuiabu

Ilorin Division: Justice I. I Agube -Presiding, Justice I.S. Bdiliya, Justice H.A. Barka

Owerri Division: Justice R.C. Agbo- Presiding, Justice A.O. Lokulo-Sodipe, Justice I.G. Mbaba
Justice I.A. Andenyangtso

Sokoto Division: Justice I. M. M. Saulawa –Presiding, Justice A. M. Talba, Justice F.O. Oho

Yola Division- Justice C.N. Uwa –Presiding, Justice S.J. Abiriyi, Justice A.M. Bayero
Eket Division: Justice T.N. Orji-Abadua – Presiding, Justice F.O. Akinbami, Justice P.O. Elechi

Akure Division: Justice O. F. Omoleye –Presiding, Justice R.M. Abdullahi, Justice P.A. Mahmoud

Makurdi Division: Justice A.O. Belgore- Presiding, Justice O.A. Otisi, Justice J.E. Ekanem

Gombe Division: Justice J.H. Sankey –Presiding, Justice O.W. Williams-Daudu, Justice M. Mustapha, Justice J. G. Abundaga
Kano Division: Justice A. D. Yahaya –Presiding, Justice H. A. Abiru, Justice A. A. Wambai

Asaba Division: Justice U.I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu –Presiding, Justice M. A. Danjuma, Justice A. O. Obaseki-Adwjumo
Awka Division: Justice C. E. Nwosu-Iheme-Presiding, Justice R. N. Pemu and Justice B. G. Sanga.

Source:- TheNationOnline

