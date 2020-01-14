Apostle Chris Omashola Cries Out As Rich Sugar Mummies And Lekki Big Girls Beg Him To Sleep With Them

Apostle Chris Omashola has cried out for help after revealing that rich “sugar mummies and Lekki big girls” are sending him ndes and begging him to sleep with them after Naira Marley reshared his sxtape.

Recall that Chris Omashola had at the beginning of the year said that God revealed to him that Naira Marley is a demon sent to derail the destinies of young Nigerians.

Naira Marley hit back by bringing up Chris Omashola’s s*xtape with his former fiancee that was leaked in November 2018.

Well, that was enough to end the apostle’s prophetically journey.

After the incident, Chris Omashola has now revealed that women have been trooping into his inbox to ask him to sleep with them while promising him material wealth if he agrees

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...