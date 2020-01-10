APC unites for election victory

By Adegunle olugbamila

THE Justice Forum (JF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojo Local Government Area chapter, is rallying members to close ranks to reposition the group to win elections in the council. The chapter comprise of Iba and Oto-Awori Local Council Development Areas.

Addressing members, the convener, Cornelius Ojelabi, said the meeting was necessary at a time when the party was struggling to return to its peak in the council. He noted that the move would ensure victory for the party in subsequent elections.

He said the party was poised to win all seats, in order to close the gap and deliver more dividends to the people.

Ojelabi, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the meeting of the forum was going on simultaneously across the state. He enjoined members to embrace unity. He added that the door was still open for new members to join the group.

A renowned grassroots politician, Bode Makinde said as long as the leaders remain committed to realizing its vision and goal, the APC still remains the party to beat.

Makinde said the leadership of the group should be ready to receive more members who are more dedicated to success.

Another leader of the group, Tolani Sule, appealed to members to eschew peace, stressing that members should focus on the present than the past.

APC Woman leader, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alhaji Amonota Sanni, urged political appointees and elected officers to support the party. She appealed to the leadership of the group to allow the people to choose their leaders across the board.

She said the continuous support for appointees and elected officers was important.

