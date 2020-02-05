APC Secretaries Visit Orji Uzor Kalu In Prison

Orji Kalu is serving prison term after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud.

According to Abacityblog, the secretaries under the auspices of The Forum of Party Secretaries also visited Hon. Benjamin Kalu at his office at the National Assembly, Abuja.

It was gathered that Reps Benjamin Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, had ensured the successes of the visit to Sen. Kalu by solely sponsoring it.

Chairman of the APC in Umuahia South, Mr. Emenike Uluocha, who doubles as Chairman of the Forum of Secretaries, expressed their gratitude to Ben Kalu for sponsoring their visit.

“We came to see our leader and our mentor who is currently incarcerated. We are not the court to judge but we are confident that God will vindicate him as we appeal the decision of the lower court.

“We also came to say thank you to our brother and leader, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for solely sponsoring this trip.

“Hon. Kalu is a high flyer who is consistently representing the party and his constituents well at the local, national and international levels.

“We are very proud of him and came to express our gratitude,” added the secretary, who spoke on behalf of other secretaries drawn across the state