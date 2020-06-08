APC Releases Obaseki’s WAEC Result, 5 Others Ahead Of Party’s Primaries

The All Progressives Congress has made public the certificates of all six governorship aspirants seeking the party’s ticket in Edo State ahead of the primary election.

According to the document placed on the notice board of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja, Governor Obaseki has three credits and three passes in his 1973 West Africa Examination Council test submitted for screening.

The subjects Obaseki passed include English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki thereafter proceeded to the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

The APC in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, last Friday in Abuja, said that the various submissions will be displayed at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital, from Monday to Tuesday, June 8 and 9, 2020 respectively for claims and objections.

