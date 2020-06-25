APC Ratifies Ize-Iyamu As Edo Governorship Candidate

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu as its governorship candidate in Edo, The Nation reports.
It said the process that produced Ize-Iyamu was credible and fair.
President Muhammadu Buhari also directed all party members to discontinue all ongoing litigations as they affect the party.
Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!