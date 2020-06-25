Categories
APC Ratifies Ize-Iyamu As Edo Governorship Candidate

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu as its governorship candidate in Edo, The Nation reports.

It said the process that produced Ize-Iyamu was credible and fair.

President Muhammadu Buhari also directed all party members to discontinue all ongoing litigations as they affect the party.

