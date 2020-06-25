APC Ratifies Ize-Iyamu As Edo Governorship Candidate

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu as its governorship candidate in Edo, The Nation reports.

It said the process that produced Ize-Iyamu was credible and fair.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

President Muhammadu Buhari also directed all party members to discontinue all ongoing litigations as they affect the party.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

