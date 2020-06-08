APC Primaries Suit: Court Asks Parties To Maintain Status Quo 

The Federal High court in Benin City has adjourned till Thursday the 11th of June for definite hearing in the suit seeking a restraining order against the All Progressives Congress (APC) from going ahead with its planned direct primaries for the Edo governorship election.

The suit filed by a member of the APC, Kenneth Asekomhe, and a governorship aspirant, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyikemwen has the APC, its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, INEC, and the inspector general of police as respondents.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, three other APC governorship aspirants Mr. Osaro Obaze, former deputy governor, Pius Odubu, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu sought to be joined as interested parties in the suit.

After hearing the argument of counsel, the trial judge, Justice Muhammed Umar ruled that the motion for joinder filed by the parties seeking to join is not ripe for hearing and that parties will be heard on joinder at the appropriate time.

The judge then asked all parties in the suit to maintain the status quo, directed all parties to file all papers and exchange the same within two days, and also adjourned to Thursday for further hearing on the matter.

