APC NWC Meets With Gambari In Aso Rock

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is leading some members of party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in a meeting with the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting is taking place in the CoS’ office in State House, Abuja.

Sighted with the party boss were the National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir; National Treasurer, Adamu Panda and two others.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Oshiomhole was escorted to the meeting by a police orderly who had a pile of office files with him.

The party boss is dealing with the fallout from the party’s disqualification of incumbent Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the state gubernatorial primaries.

The meeting is believed to be in connection with the crisis.

Source:- Tribune online

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

