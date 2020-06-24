APC NWC: Buhari Not Aware Of Invitation For NEC Meeting

Prince Hilliard Eta-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Muhammad Buhari is not aware of the invitation for the National Executive Council (NEC) slated for Thursday, June 24 asking members of the party to disregard the meeting.

The notice comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari openly declared support for Victor Giadom as APC acting national chairman.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, June 23 by the acting national secretariat of the APC, Architect Waziri Bulama, the party said the convener of the meeting has been suspended by the Rivers state chapter of the party.

President Buhari pitched his tent with Giadom in a statement on Wednesday, June 23.

Bulama said Giadom can not summon a meeting on that date because under the party’s constitution only the national secretary can do so pursuant to Article 14.3 of the APC constitution.

Part of the statement read: “Our esteem members are advised to disregard this invitation because the author and sole signatory of the said invitation is not a member of the NWC of our party, talk more of being an acting national chairman as claimed.”

The party said even a legitimate chairman is only invested with powers to announce a date for NEC meetings to hold every quarter and nothing more.

“Our leader, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is renowned for insisting on compliance with our constitution and rule of law.

“It can therefore not be true that Mr President supports the convening of such an illegal NEC by a non-member of APC’s NWC. We urge all to disregard the said notice as neither the NWC nor the NEC has called for such meeting,” the statement concluded.

The NWC presently led by Eta is reputed to still have majority support in the ruling APC.

About 15 of the committee members have since pitched their tent with Eta, who is holding forte for Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Political watchers say Giadom is backed by internal forces trying to have control over the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Giadom had summoned a virtual meeting of the NEC in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23.

He also added that he was convening the meeting with the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gaidom announces self as APC Chairman, cancels Edo guber screening

