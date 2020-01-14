APC microzones National Secretary to Borno, Yobe

By Tony Akowe

The Northeast zonal caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has micro-zoned the office of the National Secretary to Borno and Yobe states.

The position has been vacant since the former occupant, Mai Mala Buni, became Yobe governor. The micro-zoning was done at a meeting of the zonal leadership held at the APC National Secretariat. Bauchi and Taraba states had agitated that the office be zoned to them.

Waziri Bulama (Borno), Tijani Tumsa and Dr Dauda Abari (both from Yobe) are the front-runners for the position.

APC Northeast Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq, said: “The position was officially declared vacant late last year and we have to micro-zone it to Borno and Yobe.

“We have directed the two states to meet and endorse a candidate for the position.

“They will present the candidate for final confirmation during our next zonal caucus meeting latest February for final recommendation and presentation to the national leadership.”

In a communique at the end of the meeting, the zonal Publicity Secretary, Inyazu Habeeb, said Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, being the most senior officer in the zone, has been unanimously endorsed as the Chairman and leader of APC Northeast caucus.

The zone denied endorsing any candidate for the office of National Secretary.

