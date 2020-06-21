APC Importing Thugs Into Edo – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has accused the All Progressives Congress of importing thugs into the state ahead of the party’s primary and the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The governor noted that while other political parties conducting primary elections in Edo State have notified the government of their readiness to comply with the state COVID-19 guidelines, the APC was yet to do.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie as saying, “The Edo State Government is calling on all political parties holding primary elections to restrict themselves to conducting their activities within the protocols and regulations provided for in the Edo State Coronavirus Quarantine Regulations and the Government’s Gazette on political gatherings during this pandemic.

“These guidelines were issued in fulfillment of government’s statutory duty to ensure the protection of lives and property in the state, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we note with concern that all the political parties conducting primary elections in Edo State have notified the government of their readiness to comply with the extant laws and COVID-19 regulations, except the All Progressives Congress.

“The APC appears resolved to carry on with the conduct of their primary election in violation of the Edo State COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and the state Government’s Gazette on political gatherings in a pandemic.”

“We also have it on good authority that these persons have imported thugs into the state to actualise this illegality, further threatening the peace and security of our dear state.

“In the light of this, we want to state unequivocally that the Edo State Government will spare no expense in upholding the law and protecting the lives of our people. We will ensure we identify and prosecute anyone who engages in this illegality and their collaborators, should they proceed with this unlawful conduct.”

