APC Govs applaud Supreme Court verdict on IMO guber election

Tony Akowe, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the victory of Senator Hope Nzodinma at the Supreme Court was rightly deserved as it restored the hope of Nigerians in the nation’s democracy.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, the PGF commend Senator Nzodinma’s doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into this ultimate victory.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday named the former lawmaker as the validly elected Governor of Imo state, directing INEC to immediately issue him a certificate of return.

The statement reads “the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) congratulates His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his victory in the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Imo state. We rejoice with you and the people of Imo State, and all lovers of democracy and justice in Nigeria in this rightly deserved victory that restored your stolen mandate.

“We, in particular, wish to commend your doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into this ultimate victory. It is victory at last for us all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with you, congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, our party leaders in Imo State in particular and national level as we welcome you to the fold of Progressive Governors as you take over the mantle of leadership in Imo state.

“As Progressive Governors, we affirm our commitment to work in synergy with all our APC controlled states and the Federal Government guided by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...