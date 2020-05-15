APC governors, PDP, minister, others hail Gambari’s appointment

From Gbade Ogunwale; Jide Orintunsin, Okodili Ndidi, Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja; Kolade Adeyemi, Kano; Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau; Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin and Elo Edremoda, Warri

More eminent Nigerians on Thursday hailed the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) said the appointment was deserving.

Its Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said: “For us in the PGF, we are truly inspired by his leadership accomplishments, which are globally acknowledged.

“We look forward to drawing immensely from his rich reservoir of experience, insights and foresight in the management of governmental responsibilities.”

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said Gambari “is a respected, respectful and disciplined academic, a distinguished administrator, erudite scholar, and an epicentre of global diplomacy”, adding that the appointment was “timely”.

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described the appointment as well deserving.

He hailed President Buhari for making a “great choice”, saying he was confident that Prof. Gambari would bring to bear, his vast knowledge, wealth of experience and exposure on his new assignment.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle expressed satisfaction with Gambari’s appointment.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to add value to the good governance of President Buhari’s administration,” Buni said.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, said Gambari’s appointment “is a testimony to Mr. President’s firm confidence in his ability to help steer the ship of state at the very heart of government”.

He added: “I am confident that his appointment shall usher in a new era in the discharge of Mr. President’s second term so that the citizens of this great country continue to witness the delivery of promised programmes by our progressive platform, the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

A former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Gbagi, said he was impressed by the President’s choice.

“From my dealings and personal interactions with him, I can attest that the new Chief of Staff is a man of solid character, who insists on excellence at all times,” he said.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) believes Gambari could reinvent governance if given a free hand.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the group said: “Prof. Gambari’s robust contacts cuts across all divides and the perception of his person across the country will be a big plus for the Federal Government if he is given a free hand to operate independently of the much talked about Aso Rock cabal, which is more of an ideology of the President than personalities.”

The Ilorin Emirate Professors Association (IEPA), in a statement by its Chairman, Prof Suleiman Kuranga, said Gambari “is certainly one of our nation’s most resourceful and stainless academics and diplomats”.

It added: “The association is grateful to President Buhari for finding the renowned scholar and illustrious son of Ilorin emirate worthy of being appointed to this exalted position in his administration.”

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, said the appointment came as “good news” to the people of Warri kingdom.

“Prof. Gambari comes to this job with huge credentials, one of which is his versatile experience in conflict prevention and resolution, an experience that we hope he will bring to bear in performing his duties to assist the President in the continued peaceful resolution and development of the Niger Delta, where God has chosen to locate us,” he said.

An APC chieftain, Uche Nwosu, said Gambari’s appointment underscored the President’s penchant for merit and service delivery with no emphasis of political sentiments.

“My advice to him is to avoid banana peels and concentrate on delivering on the mandate of his office in line with President Buhari’s next level agenda,” he said.

A businessman and politician, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described Gambari as a globally acclaimed diplomat with an equally tremendous respect at home.

Olawepo-Hashim, who contested in last year’s presidential election, commended the president for the appointment, saying that Gambari’s wide range of experience would be brought to bear on governance

He added: “While the office of the Chief of Staff is essentially driven by the dictates of the President’s agenda, priorities and schedule, the wealth of experience, skills and competence at the disposal of the newly appointed Chief of Staff may provide the Buhari administration an opportunity for a reset in the crucial task of uniting and securing Nigeria.”

A lawmaker representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Mr. Wole Oke, said Gamabari’s wealth of experience at the global stage would be of great value to the country.

“As an experienced public officer, both at home and abroad, and his vision for Nigeria and Africa, which he had exhibited across the globe, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in good hands with him as the Chief of Staff,” he said.

