APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC

All Progressives Congress Governors have declared support for Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee(NWC) of the party.

The Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Dr. Salihu Moh’d Lukman said Ajimobi- led NWC will enjoy the fraternal support of APC Governors anytime.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, HE Sen. Ajimobi is a respected founding member of the Forum. Any day and anytime, H.E Sen. Ajimobi will enjoy the fraternal support of all Progressive Governors,” he stressed.

The PGF boss maintained members of the forum have been so concerned about the leadership crisis rocking the party, stressing the Governors are all individually and collectively committed to the development of the party.

Explaining that Governors are all working for the quick resolution of the challenges facing the party leadership, he however admitted that the approaches and perspectives of each progressive governor in solving the crisis may vary.

He disclosed that the governors have reached some consensus on the problems affecting the party as contained in the resolutions of the emergency teleconference meeting of June 13, 2020.

According to him: “Part of the resolutions, which was made public include collectively working to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections.”

He stressed despite insinuations of division among the governors in some quarters, Lukman maintained the governors are more United and committed to ensuring that the NWC function as a united organ of the party based on which it is able to make provisions of the APC constitution functional.

Debunking claim that the governors are divided, Lukman said: “It will be downgrading to attempt to project HE Sen. Ajimobi as a factional leader of the NWC.”

Expressing optimism of resolution of the leadership crisis, Lukman said: “APC will overcome all its current leadership challenges; Progressive Governors and all APC leaders will emerge strongly united,” he stated.

