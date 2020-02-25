APC Fumes As PDP Demands Review Of Buhari Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment, which upheld the victory of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.) , in the 2019 presidential election and dismissed the appeal of the PDP candidate , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar .

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja , also called on the Supreme Court to review its judgments on the governorship elections in four states .

The party demanded a review of the apex court ’s judgment on the 2018 governorship election in Osun State . In the judgment , the Supreme Court upheld the APC ’ s candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola’ s victory and dismissed the PDP candidate , Ademola Adeleke ’ s appeal .

It also demanded a review of the Supreme Court judgment on the 2019 Kaduna State election involving the APC candidate , Nasir El – Rufai, and his PDP opponent, Isah Ashiru .

The opposition party further called for a review of the Supreme Court judgment on the Kano State governorship election involving the APC candidate, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his PDP counterpart , Abba Yusuf , as well as the apex court’ s verdict on the Katsina State governorship poll.

In its judgment , the Supreme Court upheld the election of the state governor , Aminu Masari, and dismissed the appeal of his challenger, Senator Yakubu Danmarke, of the PDP .

Ologbondiyan said the PDP was demanding reviews of the judgments because of the alleged plot by the APC “ to pressure the justices of the Supreme Court to upturn the judgment of Justice Mary Odili – led panel on the Bayelsa State governorship election. ”

The Justice Odili- led panel had , in its judgment on February 13, nullified the election of the Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the APC , Mr David Lyon , who was then the governor – elect.

The panel ruled that Lyon ’ s running mate , Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo , presented false information about his educational qualifications in his Form CF 001 submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission as a candidate for the 2019 election .

According to the apex court, Degi- Eremienyo’ s disqualification on the basis of submitting false information to INEC had infected the joint ticket with which he and Lyon contested the election and emerged victorious .

It asked INEC to withdraw their certificates of return and give a fresh one to the candidate with the next highest number of votes.

Ologbondiyan , at the press conference in Abuja said , “ The PDP finds it ludicrous, ridiculous and insulting to the sensibilities and respect of the Supreme Court justices for the APC to hurriedly and malevolently head for the Supreme Court to attempt to arm twist the lord justices to effect a forceful reversal of the valid , flawless and faultless judgments on Bayelsa and Zamfara states governorship elections.

Certificate forgery allegation against President established at apex court – PDP

“ Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP , after comprehensive consultations , states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the APC has conducted itself , but to ask for a review of the judgment of the presidential election petitions tribunal , where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the APC and its presidential candidate. ”

He added, “ The same applies to the judgment on the Katsina State governorship election petitions tribunal, where lawyers also established a similar issue of certificate forgery.

“ The PDP equally has no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to review the Kano , Kaduna and Katsina election judgments because of manifest violence and substantial non – compliance with our electoral law .

“ The PDP also asks the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the Osun governorship election in view of manifest, complete and total disregard for our electoral rules in the conduct of the elections.

“ Our party will not fold its hands and watch enemies of our hard-earned democracy, who contributed nothing to its birth , continue to appropriate our collective sovereignty for their selfish political gains while destroying our institutions and holding our people to ransom.

“ The position of the PDP is that decisions that were taken in respect of Zamfara and Bayelsa states were valid and faultless and for the APC , because it has suffered haemorrhage , to begin to progress to political gerrymandering is totally unacceptable to us and we are going to move ahead to demand that the judgments be reviewed.”

According to him , the time has come for all Nigerians to stand in unity to defend the nation and salvage it from “ political marauders and oppressive elements . ”

Ologbondiyan said , “ Nigerians know that the APC has been going through a haemorrhage since the Supreme Court delivered valid judgments on Bayelsa and Zamfara and as a result, they are no longer interested in the logic of these judgments. They have since thrown caution to the wind to destabilise our nation and destroy our hard-earned democracy , especially the judiciary . The APC Federal Government is leading all forms of battles against the rule of law and constitutionalism .

“ The PDP holds that our sacrifices for the sustenance of democracy, as demonstrated in our patriotic comportment towards the verdicts of the court on the presidential election as well as Osun , Kano , Katsina and Kaduna governorship elections tribunal , subsist .

“ Moreover , there is a consensus among the majority of Nigerians and even the international community that there was an obvious miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court panel on the Imo state governorship election , for which the PDP accordingly reverted to the Supreme Court asking it to correct the manifest mistakes and errors in that judgment, which are already in the public domain .”

On its part, the African Democratic Congress said it aligned itself with the position of the PDP demanding the review of the Supreme Court’ s judgment on the presidential election as well as the Osun , Kaduna, Kano and Katsina state governorship polls .

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Yemi Kolapo, in an interview with one of our correspondents in Abuja on Monday , urged the apex court not to review the Bayelsa State governorship election judgment.

She added that it was a laudable one . She, however, said the apex court should review its judgment on the Imo State governorship election that sacked the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha , and installed the APC candidate , Senator Hope Uzodinma .

She said , “ I certainly align myself with the PDP demand that if they ( APC ) are seeking a review of Bayelsa judgment by the Supreme Court, then it means any one will now go back and look at all the judgments that Nigerians have adjudged and considered to be controversial and some seen to be day light robbery .”

Return to farm to cultivate rice if you are jobless, APC tells PDP

But reacting to the PDP ’s decision, the APC advised the opposition PDP to return to farm if it had nothing else to do since it lost the 2019 general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Larne Issa- Onilu, in an interview with The PUNCH, said , “ We will advise people at the Wadata House to return to the farm . This administration is looking for ways of making this nation food sufficient.

“ So, if our friends in Wadata House (PDP National Secretariat ) don’ t have what to do , they will do well by returning to the farm to farm rice for our people to consume.

“ Where is the relationship between the judgment of Bayelsa and that of the presidential election ? In the case of the president, we called witnesses.

“ Witnesses from Cambridge and WAEC ( West African Examination Council) testified and the court ruled in our favour . In the case of Bayelsa, did they ( PDP ) call any witnesses? We have so many challenges requiring attention in this country other than responding to the whims of an opposition party. ”

Source:- Punchng

