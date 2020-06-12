APC Disqualifies Obaseki From Edo Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and two other aspirants from contesting the primaries of the party in the June 22 primary for the governorship election in the state.

The party made the announcement on Friday.

Announcing the disqualification at the party headquarters in Abuja, the chairman of the screening committee, Professor Jonathan Ayuba, said only three aspirants were qualified to contest for the primary.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to the screening committee, Obaseki presented the Higher School Certificate which the panel said was defective as no such certificate in existence, adding that the National Youth Service Corps certificate he presented did not have his name written properly.

Based on these, the committee said the governor is not qualified to contest for the party primary scheduled for June 22.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

