APC Crisis: INEC Rejects Ondo Primary Election Result

The notice of governorship primary result sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC by the ruling All Progressives Congress has been rejected.

The electoral body hinged its decision on the fact that the result notice was signed by only the party’s acting national secretary.

It said that was contrary to the commission’s guidelines, which require that such result notice should be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

The commission conveyed its position to the APC in a letter dated June 22, 2020, and signed its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 with the title “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries” was addressed to the party’s national chairman. In rejecting the notice, INEC asked the APC to issue a fresh notice that will comply with its guidelines