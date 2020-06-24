APC Crisis: DG Progressives Governors Forum Rallies Support For NEC Meeting

The Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum, Mr Salihu Lukman, is calling on committed party members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rally behind President Muhammadu Buhari in support of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday in order to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Lukman described the crisis rocking the party in the last few months as a show of indignity which requires drastic steps to arrest the situation.

Lukman said: “with all the confusion as to who is our presiding officer, coupled with the fact that the most important structure that is saddled with the responsibility of convening meetings of all organs of the party is fractured and entangled in webs of legal cases, it is either the confusion is allowed to continue and eventually end with the demise of the party, or our leaders find a way to save the party”.

The statement added that to demonstrate the irony of the kind of leaderless situation party members found themselves, they are being told that the constitution disqualifies a Deputy National Chairman from acting as National Chairman with reference to the section of the country he comes from.

A factional acting National Chairman of the party, Mr Victor Giadom had announced that with the support of President Buhari, a NEC meeting will hold on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

