APC chieftain hails Oshiomhole’s leadership style

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been commended for his positive impact on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

A chieftain of the APC and a former Commissioner in Edo State, Hon Lucky James, who gave the credit in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Friday, noted that Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership style has been responsible for the new lease of life the APC has recently received.

According to him, Oshiomhole’s leadership style made the successful election of the leadership of a friendly National Assembly possible.

Wondering why any faithful member of the party would want such a person removed from the chairmanship position, James said: “I am happy with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is treating the matters because the old arrangement that they must ground this country was supposed to happen before Oshiomhole came in as National Chairman has failed.

“You can see now that somebody is driving the affairs of the party well and that is why there is hope for the executive arm to give the country direction.

“Villages and towns were filled again for Christmas and there was enough rice grown locally for all even though we locked the borders. There were not too many accidents on the roads partly because there was no scarcity of fuel and people did not have to fill their jerry cans or cause all anners of commotion over fuel scarcity.

“The leadership being provided in the party by Oshiomhole has paved the way for the president to be driving well.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...