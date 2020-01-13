APC, Buhari Working Against Nigeria’s Unity, Targeting Govt Critics – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the “fizzling” All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency of bungling Nigeria’s national unity through their exclusionist policies, divisive comments, disregard for rules, political witch-hunt and failure to bring perpetrators of violence to book.

PDP lamented that all efforts by well-meaning Nigerians and groups to ensure unity and harmonious co-existence in the country are being destroyed by the APC and the Buhari administration through their brazing acts of nepotism,

total disdain for merit and complete disregard for the federal character principle in appointments, projects, and programs, to the vexation of the generality of Nigerians.

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari’s habitual body count and reference to the sordid experience of the unfortunate Civil War,

particularly to the youth, is rather fueling disunity, as his administration is still perpetuating similar, if not worse injustices, inequality, corruption and impunity that lead to disunity.

Recall that Buhari had last week told Nigerian youths that the country cannot be divided for any reason.

He advised the younger generation to keep a broader view of the country as one entity, and continuously de-emphasize ethnic and religious backgrounds in nation-building.

